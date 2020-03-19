Need a job? Seven Noosa jobs you can apply for today

WORK WANTED: Noosa jobs you can apply for today.

WE ARE living in unprecedented times and for many, regular work is a foundational necessity.

Sadly, in the current economic climate, some business have had no choice but to let go of quality employees.

As many people begin the unenviable task of looking for work, here are seven Noosa jobs you can apply for today.

Hotel Services - Laundry, Grounds, Housekeeping & Catering (Noosa Care)

Noosa Care is seeking a casual Environmental Service Assistants for immediate start to join their enthusiastic team for a range of shifts, including days, evening and weekend work, across both of their aged care facilities in Tewantin and Cooroy.

You will be expected to perform housekeeping duties, food preparation, laundry services, grounds maintenance and other duties as required.

Please email your cover letter and resume to the HR advisor at NoosaCare Inc here.

Employment Consultant (Max Employment)

If you are trhe type of person likes to help others this is the job for you.

You will be connecting customers to sustainable employment while earning a competitive base salary with performance bonuses.

You will conduct Employment Service activities to meet contractual and legislative requirements while part of a supportive, fun team.

To apply go to the Max Employment website here.

Forklift Operator

An opportunity has come up for an experienced Forklift Operator who is available for work starting immediately for up to 2-3 days per week.

The work will include forklift operation (counter balance and high reach), general warehouse duties, cleaning and scanning of product.

The work is based in Gympie.

To be considered for this role you MUST have a current and valid forklift licence - experience with Linde advantageous.

If you are interested in this role go to the website.

IT Support Officer (Good Shepherd Lutheran College Noosa)

The IT Support Officer performs an important role within the College Administration to support the diverse and specialised functions and operations of a P-12 College that serves over 1100 students.

The IT Support Officer will assist with the management of a range of services provided by the IT Department to support the programs of the College.

This will involve providing technical support for staff and students on campus in the use of the College’s equipment.

The IT Support Officer is expected to have a strong understanding of networking, server environments and software deployment as well as providing an escalation point for support issues.

To apply go to the website.

Administration Officer

The role is responsible for the day to day running of the office and accounts and assisting the Manager and Production Manager as required.

The position is full-time with the start and finish times negotiable.

Must have a minimum of three years’ experience in an administration role and similar experience with Xero or similar.

As well as intermediate Microsoft Office skills.

To apply go to the website.

Senior Sours Chef (Miss Moneypenny’s)

This rare opportunity suits an experienced, creative sous chef to showcase their skills, talent & passion to help lead a kitchen to produce consistent high quality food.

An opportunity for real career growth exists for the successful applicant within an immediately expanding company.

An amazing opportunity to work with talented chefs within a close knit kitchen team that has recently just became winners of Best International Bar & Restaurant LUXlife Bar & Restaurant Awards 2019.

To apply go to the website.

Youth Worker (Life Without Barriers)

Working in line with the CARE model you will strive to enhance the lives of young people in our Child Youth & Family programs (foster & kinship care) incorporating a therapeutic, trauma informed approach.

Seeking experienced candidates to support young people that display complex and challenging behaviours as well as children with dual mental health and disability diagnosis.

You will be supporting young people with such things as school pick up, meal prep, community access, in home support and working closely in line with their goals.

Please note: Our residential youth program in the Sunshine Coast runs a 24/7 roster model. Therefore, successful candidates will be required to work a range of shifts including weekends, sleepovers, and public holidays. We offer services from Caboolture, to Noosa, and out to Gympie so some travel may be required.

To apply go to the website.