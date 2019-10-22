Need retail advice? Ask the doctor

NOOSA retailers are set to benefit from a visit to the shire by one of Australia’s leading authorities in the retail sector.

CEO of The Retail Doctor Group Brian Walker will lead a seminar specifically designed for Noosa retailers, sharing many insights and tools to assist retailers to enhance their business.

The seminar, hosted by Tourism Noosa, is complimentary to all Noosa retailers and will take place on Monday, November 18, from 8.30-11am at The Theatrette, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas.

Brian is a leading media commentator on retail issues, regularly appearing on ABC, Channel 9 news and A Current Affair and Channel 7’s Today Tonight.

Drawing on his 20 years of experience in retail senior management with leading retailers such as The Athletes Foot, Optus, Angus & Coote, Westfield, KFC and Woolworths, Brian has become Australia’s most sought-after headline speaker on all aspects of retail.

Brian is a featured columnist for Inside Retailing and Smart Company and the contributing author of on-going articles for publications such as BRW, Australian Business Solutions, RetailBiz, Tech Trader, AFR, Sydney Morning Herald and My Business.

He is a noted author and has published works in the field of retailing.

The seminar will be ideal for any retail owners or managers wanting to get some tips from one of Australia’s best retail leaders.

To RSVP for the seminar email fiona@tourismnoosa.com.au by Thursday, November 14.