Menu
Login
Retail Doctor Group CEO Brian Walker.
Retail Doctor Group CEO Brian Walker.
Business

Need retail advice? Ask the doctor

22nd Oct 2019 10:00 AM

NOOSA retailers are set to benefit from a visit to the shire by one of Australia’s leading authorities in the retail sector.

CEO of The Retail Doctor Group Brian Walker will lead a seminar specifically designed for Noosa retailers, sharing many insights and tools to assist retailers to enhance their business.

The seminar, hosted by Tourism Noosa, is complimentary to all Noosa retailers and will take place on Monday, November 18, from 8.30-11am at The Theatrette, Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas.

Brian is a leading media commentator on retail issues, regularly appearing on ABC, Channel 9 news and A Current Affair and Channel 7’s Today Tonight.

Drawing on his 20 years of experience in retail senior management with leading retailers such as The Athletes Foot, Optus, Angus & Coote, Westfield, KFC and Woolworths, Brian has become Australia’s most sought-after headline speaker on all aspects of retail.

Brian is a featured columnist for Inside Retailing and Smart Company and the contributing author of on-going articles for publications such as BRW, Australian Business Solutions, RetailBiz, Tech Trader, AFR, Sydney Morning Herald and My Business.

He is a noted author and has published works in the field of retailing.

The seminar will be ideal for any retail owners or managers wanting to get some tips from one of Australia’s best retail leaders.

To RSVP for the seminar email fiona@tourismnoosa.com.au by Thursday, November 14.

ahtletes foot angus & coote brian walker business advice kfc noosa noosa retail noosa shire optus peppers resort the retail doctor group tourism noosa westfield woolworths
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Free Noosa holiday buses to run again

    Free Noosa holiday buses to run again

    Council News Noosa’s free holidays buses at Christmas and Easter receive the green light.

    Cheers for Noosa beers to help our farmers

    Cheers for Noosa beers to help our farmers

    News Noosa to drink to drought relief so Let It Pour

    Remembering lives lost to road trauma ‘devastation’

    Remembering lives lost to road trauma ‘devastation’

    News World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims is nearing and comes after a horror...

    Drivers beware of these Noosa roadworks

    Drivers beware of these Noosa roadworks

    News Noosa Council roadworks may cause delays