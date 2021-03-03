Need the snip? Check out online hit, Dr Dick

A doctor has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a trending post on social media, all thanks to his name.

A doctor has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a trending post on social media, all thanks to his name.

A Brisbane doctor has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a trending post on social media, all thanks to his name.

A Reddit post titled "Found in Brissy: When your name matches your occupation, what an aptronym" sits atop a photograph of a door to a medical centre in Brisbane.

Emblazoned on the door are three names, including "Dr Dick Beatty: The Vasectomist."

A vasectomy is a medical procedure that sterilises a man so that he can no longer father children.

The post has been met by many humorous as well as supportive comments by Reddit users.

"How does a butcher introduce his wife … Meet Pattie," a user named utoepea quipped underneath the photo.

.The photo posted to Reddit. Picture: Reddit

"Doc Dick the Dick Doc," added HiMyNameisAri, while a user with the name Sezzz-zzzeS wrote he "was assigned that job at birth and he accepted it."

DropBearBarbecue said Dr Beatty had a good sense of humour.

"Cannot recommend this guy enough. He's awesome. Great sense of humour and very skilled," he wrote.

"Ha! My buddy went there last week. Weird," wrote prinskippleskipper63.

According to his profile on The Vasectomist web site, Dr Richard 'Dick' Beatty, 52, trained in 'No Scalpel' Vasectomy in the UK and moved to Brisbane in 2012.

"At The Vasectomist, the team understand that this procedure is a landmark for many men - it provides them the opportunity to talk about family, work and life," it states.

Dr Beatty said a sense of humour is needed in his job, with a tongue-in-cheek sign sometimes adorning the door of his Cleveland office. Picture: Dr Beatty

When contacted by the Courier Mail for comment, Dr Beatty was surprised to hear about the photo of the door of his Greenslopes office being placed on social media.

"I think it's pretty cool. I am a bit of humbled about it," he said.

"I'm not someone out goes out seeking attention."

The doctor said he also heard jokes about his name and profession daily, but humour helped allay some of the anxiety faced by many of his patients.

"In my industry it definitely helps to have a sense of humour," he said.

Originally published as Need the snip? Check out Brisbane's online hit, Dr Dick