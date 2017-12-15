Need to arrest a lack of concern

APPEAL: Pomona police are keen to see more community alertness to suspicious activities.

A NOOSA-based police officer is lamenting the loss of community spirit when it comes to looking out for one another's property.

Pomona officer in charge Sergeant Dan McNamara said, "The old community-based neighbourhood watch-type activities are slowly becoming a thing of the past.

"Not so long ago a lot of communities proudly

kept watch over their streets, reporting suspicious behaviour and criminal activities which regularly resulted in police making timely arrests.

"A while back we ran the Cooran Consultative Committee focused primarily on juvenile safety and offence prevention which worked well and helped change a mindset in that community.”

However, Sergeant McNamara said it was frustrating to be told when doing a follow-up investigation of offences that people say they heard and saw something a week ago, "but didn't want to bother us or think it wasn't worth reporting”.

"You know when something is just not right and although no one likes a busybody, it's another thing entirely to report a suspicious vehicle or person at a neighbour's property when they're away on holidays or any other suspect activity,” he said.

Sergeant McNamara said he was not advocating "a community of narks”, but some "old school ownership to keep you all that much safer”. He said more public reporting on suspicious behaviour would allow police to "collar more crooks”.