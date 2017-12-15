Menu
Login
News

Need to arrest a lack of concern

APPEAL: Pomona police are keen to see more community alertness to suspicious activities.
APPEAL: Pomona police are keen to see more community alertness to suspicious activities. Contributed
by Peter Gardiner

A NOOSA-based police officer is lamenting the loss of community spirit when it comes to looking out for one another's property.

Pomona officer in charge Sergeant Dan McNamara said, "The old community-based neighbourhood watch-type activities are slowly becoming a thing of the past.

"Not so long ago a lot of communities proudly

kept watch over their streets, reporting suspicious behaviour and criminal activities which regularly resulted in police making timely arrests.

"A while back we ran the Cooran Consultative Committee focused primarily on juvenile safety and offence prevention which worked well and helped change a mindset in that community.”

However, Sergeant McNamara said it was frustrating to be told when doing a follow-up investigation of offences that people say they heard and saw something a week ago, "but didn't want to bother us or think it wasn't worth reporting”.

"You know when something is just not right and although no one likes a busybody, it's another thing entirely to report a suspicious vehicle or person at a neighbour's property when they're away on holidays or any other suspect activity,” he said.

Sergeant McNamara said he was not advocating "a community of narks”, but some "old school ownership to keep you all that much safer”. He said more public reporting on suspicious behaviour would allow police to "collar more crooks”.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa's salutes to waves at world class party

Noosa's salutes to waves at world class party

Noosa's world surfing reserve celebrates in fined style

Teacher remembered for promoting awareness and acceptance

DEARLY MISSED: The late Adam Bruin was a popular teacher at Sunshine Beach State School.

Adam Bruin, a father to two young girls, died suddenly at age 37

Receive a dose of puppy love with SmartPups

TOO CUTE: Enjoy some puppy cuddles at tomorrow's fundraiser.

SMART Pups is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow called Happy Howlidays

A hitch for wedding river plans

OPEN SPACE: Is what locals want of its river foreshore.

Council not keen to recommend public foreshore lease

Local Partners