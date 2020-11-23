Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

Neighbour saves Hay Point home from devastating blaze

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOUR has used a garden hose to save a Hay Point home from going up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the home along Hellwege St just before 11am.

It is understood the fire began in a wheelie bin before spreading to the outside wall of the home.

More stories:

'Tragic' spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

Ergon Energy isolated the power to the home while firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to detect any hot spots within the wall.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

It is understood the owners of the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

bestofmackay community hero hay point hay point fire mackay fires queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        Premium Content Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        News Drug charges, weapons possessions and traffic infringement notices were issued after the first night of Noosa Schoolies, where a “crazy” crowd partied on Main Beach.

        Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Premium Content Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Opinion Infrastructure needed as Sunshine, Gold Coasts reach economic crossroads

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Premium Content Beachfront rebuild gets green light after secret meeting

        Council News Noosa Council meets behind closed doors to discuss rebuild