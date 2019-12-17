Neighbourhood share warm thanks to fireys

WARM THANKS: Resident in Peregian Beach held their street Christmas party to thank firefighters for their efforts saving homes in September.

WARM THANKS: Resident in Peregian Beach held their street Christmas party to thank firefighters for their efforts saving homes in September.

A PEREGIAN Beach street has given a warm thanks to firefighters at their annual Christmas party.

Residents of Tern St and Cormorant Cres began the festive tradition several years ago when a few locals would gather outside one house to celebrate.

Now the event has grown and this year there was extra reason to celebrate after the bushfire event which threatened homes and businesses in September.

"This year was a special year in the sense everyone knew how close we all came to loosing everything we had when the Peregian bushfires happened back in September," local resident and photographer Wavell Bush said.

"So the organisers thought what a great opportunity this would be to extend the invite to a few other surrounding streets around the community plus invite the rural fire crew from Tinbeerwah for the community to thank and show some appreciation for what they did and continue to do on a day to day bases."

Mr Bush said a team from Tinbeerwah Rural Fire Brigade brought a fire truck to the event and the community came together creating a "unique village atmosphere"

"Over 90 people attended this year's event and $800 was raised on the night and donated to help and support the local fire crews who helped save Peregian and our local surrounding towns from the devastating bushfires."

"Well done and thanks to all who attended, thanks to Jenny and others for organising this great event."