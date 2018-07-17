Neil's war with council

UNHAPPY: Tewantin resident Neil Gillespie's says he has raised safety concerns with Noosa Council, but they have allegedly been ignored.

UNHAPPY: Tewantin resident Neil Gillespie's says he has raised safety concerns with Noosa Council, but they have allegedly been ignored. Caitlin Zerafa

IT HAS been a battle Neil Gillespie does not feel like he is winning.

The Tewantin resident is passionate about safety in the Noosa area and has raised several concerns with council in the past, ending up disappointed with their response - or what he claims, lack there of.

Mr Gillespie's main worries include insufficient or non-functioning lighting along Noosa River, particularity near the Yacht Club, and at roundabouts including the intersection of Eumundi-Noosa Rd and Gibson Rd.

He is also concerned with the lack of visibility at the pedestrian crossing on Doonella St due to shade from trees and also on Poinciana Ave near the police station where a recent kerb and footpath upgrade has been completed.

And, he wants a new street light in his street.

"I've been down to council and council don't do anything,” Mr Gillespie said.

"I can't get an attitude out of council.”

Mr Gillespie, a local resident for 25 years, said he wanted more consultation between people of the area and council.

"It's my contribution to living in this neighbourhood, I put the time and effort into going down to council, you bring these points up and they get thrown to the wind,” he said.

"I've had two near misses lately and I got the fright of my life.

"Now it's not that I'm not paying attention, it's not that I'm speeding - you just can't see people, it's a death trap.

"You can't anticipate anything cause you can't see.”

Mr Gillespie said council needed to focus on concrete solutions for the long-term well-being of residents.

"I'm asking for an attitude of co-operation because every time a person is injured there's a chance it could have been stopped.”

When asked why he has not stepped into a position of power, Mr Gillespie said he had no interest.

Noosa News contacted Noosa Council about Mr Gillespie's claims.

A council spokesperson said: "Council appreciates Mr Gillespie's interest in the wide variety of issues ... including matters of public lighting and road safety.”

"Council has investigated the issues raised and advised Mr Gillespie of the outcomes.”

Council also commented on Mr Gillespie's specific concerns.

"Recently, council installed some additional street lighting near the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club carpark, adjacent

the toilet block and new footpath, to improve lighting,” the council spokesperson said.

"There are currently no plans to provide further lighting in this area and a recent quarterly inspection of the wider Gympie Terrace area's street lighting found all of the lights to be working.

"Council is investigating options to possibly improve lighting at the Eumundi- Noosa Rd/Gibson Rd roundabout and staff are in discussions with Energex.”

In regards to the Doonella St pedestrian crossing, the council spokesperson said: "In this case, the vegetation does not obscure visibility.”

About the Poinciana Ave crossing, the council spokesperson said: "While all elements of the recent road upgrade have been built to standard ... staff will install some additional line marking to encourage drivers to park closer to the kerb and thus improve sight lines.”