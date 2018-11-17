Birchley eyes Millions with Neptune’s Spear

Neptune's Spear seems set for bigger and better things. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

LIAM Birchley is eyeing off a third Karaka Millions with Neptune's Spear, who landed some good bets to win the QTIS 2YO Handicap at Doomben on Saturday.

Birchley paid $NZ140,000 at this year's Karaka Premier Yearling Sale, a hunting ground where he's found lots of success previously.

New Zealand Bloodstock run a rich race for graduates in January named the Karaka Millions, which Birchley has won previously with Sister Havana in 2010 and Hardline (2015).

Both Birchley and jockey Brad Stewart said Neptune's Spear still had a lot of learning to do.

"He's still very green," Birchley said.

"He'd never been let off the bit before today and you could see him lose his stride when he did (Saturday), so hopefully that means there's a lot more improvement."

Neptune's Spear began like a bullet from the machines, a factor Stewart said was a key in winning the race.

"It's a big help when they get out like he did," Stewart said.

"He didn't really know what to do with his legs when I let him go and I'm sure there's lots of improvement from this race."

Neptune's Spear is a son of Super Easy, a half-brother to Terravista and Ball Of Muscle, who started his career in New Zealand before going on to become one of Singapore's best sprinters under the care of Michael Freedman.

Super Easy stands at New Zealand's Hallmark Stud.

Powerful finishing filly Plumaro turned the tables on Light Up The Room to notch her third win on Saturday.

Plumaro settled in her customary tail-end role for Jag Guthmann-Chester, but produced a brilliant sprint in the straight to reel in fellow Toowoomba-trained filly Barefoot and Light Up The Room.