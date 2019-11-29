‘Netflix of Sport’ hits major milestone

Australians have been devouring their sport over the past 12 months, as shown by the popularity of streaming service Kayo, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Launched in November 2018, the "Netflix of Sport" has given Aussies access to an unprecedented range of competitions and events from around the globe.

In the past 12 months, Kayo Sports has streamed 16,200 live events and more than 200 series across 57 sports. Users have streamed more than 65 million hours of sports content as they flocked to everything from NRL and AFL action to the Rugby and Cricket World Cups and tennis grand slams.

Richmond's preliminary final win over Geelong was the most watched AFL game of the year on Kayo while in the NRL it was the Sharks' victory over Wests Tigers in the final round of the home-and-away season.

In tennis, more viewers tuned into Ash Barty's win over Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final than any other match.

Last week Kayo was recognised on an international scale when it won the "Best User Experience" award at the SportsPro OTT Summit in Madrid.

Kayo Sports CEO Julian Ogrin reflected on the variety the streaming service provides and said Kayo has quickly established itself as a market leader.

Ash Barty was a huge drawcard for Aussie sports fans.

"The launch of Kayo 12 months ago was the 'big bang' for sports streaming - we have more sport than any other streaming service in the world," Mr Ogrin said. "Turning one year old is a great moment to step back and look at how Australian's consume sports streaming.

"It's not just the depth and breadth of the content, with 65 million hours streamed since launch, but the amount customers are consuming. One Kayo fan has streamed over 483,360 minutes of content while another has watched 4450 videos.

"And whilst they are watching a stack of top-tier sports content, they are also enjoying the niche sports on offer with nearly 27,000 customers streaming 'Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest' and a similar number of people watching Chess Boxing.

"This amount of content could not be consumed without a world leading streaming service in quality and performance. Over 99 per cent of customers enjoy live and HD quality streaming, issue free, whether watching on the go with their mobile or the big screen TV.

"With over 50 sports, game-changing features, high-level personalisation and an internationally celebrated user experience, Kayo is paving the way for global sports streaming services."

Users in NSW have streamed the most sports content (more than 19 million hours), just ahead of Victoria.