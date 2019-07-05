Menu
Login
Netflix will exclude most smoking and e-cigarette use in future shows.
Netflix will exclude most smoking and e-cigarette use in future shows.
News

Netflix to cut back smoking depiction

by Todd Spangler
5th Jul 2019 10:58 AM

Depictions of tobacco have surged nearly fourfold in the past year in the most popular TV shows among young people -- and Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 2 was the worst offender, according to anti-smoking group Truth Initiative.

In response, Netflix said that all new shows it commissions with ratings of TV-14 or below (and all films rated PG-13 or below) will exclude smoking and e-cigarette use, except for "reasons of historical or factual accuracy."

The company also said new projects with higher ratings will not depict smoking or e-cigarette use "unless it's essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it's character-defining (historically or culturally important)."

"Netflix strongly supports artistic expression," a company spokesman said in a statement to Variety. "We also recognise that smoking is harmful and when portrayed positively on screen can adversely influence young people."

"Content has become the new tobacco commercial," Robin Koval, CEO/president of Truth Initiative, said in a statement. "We're seeing a pervasive reemergence of smoking imagery across screens that is glamorising and re-normalising a deadly addiction and putting young people squarely in the crosshairs of the tobacco industry."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks netflix smoking

Top Stories

    Noosa's $14m house sale tops south east Queensland

    Noosa's $14m house sale tops south east Queensland

    News Sunshine Beach takes out the title of having the most expensive home sold in south east Queensland

    • 5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    No more 'wild' Hastings St for injured Albi

    No more 'wild' Hastings St for injured Albi

    News Noosa's white brush turkey still in care

    • 5th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Surf club EOI stirs trouble

    Surf club EOI stirs trouble

    News Confusion still looms over Peregian's surf club future

    Much-loved teacher's cheers to four decades at school

    Much-loved teacher's cheers to four decades at school

    News Popular Eumundi teacher celebrates end of an era