Netflix to shoot new Hemsworth movie

Looks like Netflix are really keen to remain in the Chris Hemsworth business.

The streamer has greenlit another Hemsworth movie, Interceptor, but this time, he's not the one in front of the camera - that's been left to his wife, Instagram influencer and actor Elsa Pataky.

She will play the lead in the action thriller co-written and directed by novelist Matthew Reilly. Interceptor is to be Reilly's directorial debut and will be filmed in NSW. It will co-star Australian actor Luke Bracey.

Hemsworth will serve as executive producer, but Interceptor is not part of the four-picture deal he inked with Netflix. That deal was announced after Netflix revealed Hemsworth action movie Extraction was watched by 99 million households.

Pataky, who teased her role earlier this year on Instagram with posts about her getting fit for a production, will play an army lieutenant that must save the world when 16 nuclear missiles are launched at the US.

Elsa Pataky will lead Interceptor while Chris Hemsworth serves as executive producer. Picture: @elsapataky/Instagram

The Spanish-born Pataky is best known for her prolific Instagram presence but has had roles in the Fast And Furious franchise and was a lead in one of Netflix's first local productions, Tidelands, a story about drug-dealing mermaids.

She was also recently filming a part in Benjamin Millepied's Carmen, which co-starred acclaimed actors Paul Mescal and Rossy De Palma. Millepied is the spouse to Natalie Portman, Hemsworth's co-star on the Thor movies including Love & Thunder, which is currently filming in Sydney.

Interceptor will be filmed in NSW, understood to be the old ABC studios in Artarmon, Sydney.

It's the latest project in Australia's production boom. Some TV shows and movies moved here due to our relative success in managing COVID-19, including Melissa McCarthy series God's Favourite Idiot.

Among the productions which are currently filming in the country include George Miller's Three Thousand Years Of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, TV show Pieces Of Her with Toni Collette and David Wenham, Young Rock and Carmen.

Hemsworth's Netflix movie Escape From Spiderhead recently wrapped filming in Queensland with American actors Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller.

A cavalcade of international stars have been involved in the Thor: Love & Thunder production including Portman, Matt Damon, Tessa Thompson, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt. Christian Bale is also in the cast.

High-profile actors such as Julia Roberts, Jamie Dornan and Sean Penn are expected to arrive in Australia soon for other projects while the likes of Tom Hanks, Liam Neeson, Michael Shannon, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale and Jane Seymour were recently involved in locally made productions.

Originally published as Netflix to shoot new Hemsworth movie