Nets checked ‘hours before’ shark attack

by Domanii Cameron
9th Sep 2020 1:28 PM
A large tiger shark has been found in nets off Greenmount Beach this morning, the scene of yesterday's tragic fatal shark attack.

There will now be an investigation into whether there is any link between the shark and the one which killed a Gold Coast real estate agent Nick Slater yesterday, although experts believe the shark involved in the incident was likely to be a 3.5-metre great white.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk offered her condolences to the family and friends in parliament this morning.

"I am advised Greenmount has eight drumlines and a shark net off Coolangatta," she said.

"Police, the coroner and our fisheries inspectors will investigate this tragedy.

"There has never before been an attack on this beach.

"Indeed, there have been no fatal attacks on Gold Coast beaches for 62 years."

The Premier said she believed Queensland's shark control program had been saving lives for generations.

Surfer Nick Slater, 46, was attacked by a huge shark at Greenmount Beach just after 5pm on September 8.
"If improvements can be made then, of course they should be," she said.

"But the ultimate goal has to be protecting human life."

 

Ms Palaszczuk praised those who tried to help the man, saying they were heroes.

"I think those people are worthy of nomination for bravery awards," she said.

The drumlines and net at the location were checked the morning of the attack.

