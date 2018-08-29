Never a snappier word was spoke

EUMUNDI will be showcasing the best of Australian and international spoken word talent at this year's Horizon Festival.

The Spoken Word Series has featured a series of events including workshop opportunities, competitive heats and guest performances all leading up to the 'grand finale' event to be held this Saturday in The Bunker at Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

Event co-ordinator Nycole Prowse said local organisations Peripheral Arts and Writers Republic have collaborated to produce this event series for the festival.

"The Bunker Spoken Word Series is all about honouring the art forms of storytelling and performance poetry,” Nycole said.

"We'll be celebrating local Sunshine Coast talent alongside established world class performers.”

The finalists from each heat were are invited to perform in front of a live audience and a panel of three judges with the two first place winners will each take home $500 in cash.

A $250 cash prize will also be awarded to the runners-up in each category, and a $100 People's Choice Award will be awarded - as voted by the live audience.

Competition were open to aspiring writers and creatives over 18 years of age and all levels of experience.

The events also featured guest performances from some of the most exciting touring performers in the genre. Nycole said the series has ignited a love of stories and blown audiences away with the power of performance.

Grand Final Event:

September 1, 2-5pm at The Bunker. Visit horizon festival.com.au.