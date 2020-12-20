‘Never had a chance’: Tragic end for Innisfail dad

A 30 YEAR old Tongan national has been remanded into custody after appearing in court for the alleged murder of a father of two in Innisfail.

Alex Ollson, 28, died at the scene after the two men became involved in an verbal altercation on Edith Street.

Despite the best efforts of police who conducted CPR, could not be resuscitated.

"It is understood he leaves behind a partner and two small children," Detective Inspector Kevin Goan said.

Mr Ollson was outsized and allegedly overpowered under a flurry of blows to the side of his head.

"There was a number of assaults in a short period," Det Insp Goan said.

"There was no attempt to retaliate of defend himself.

"It is understood there was a significant disparity in the physiques of both men.

"He (the victim) never had a chance."

The accused man, Peniola Liu, has been charged with murder and appeared for mention in Innisfail Magistrates' Court this morning.

The incident was recorded on CCTV footage which is expected to be used in court as evidence.

The defendant had been working in the area.

Father of two, Alex Ollson, 28, died during a fatal assault at the Edith Street taxi rank in Innisfail



"Investigations indicate that the offender was intent on having an altercation of some sort with his victim, and has approached the deceased who did little to retaliate.

"It appears that they may have been at the Crown Hotel in Innisfail, it is difficult to tell what the level of intoxication was.

"We have a serious assault of a person at a populated area that resulted in a catastrophic outcome.

"At this time of year, it was tragic."

"It certainly is different from a one punch attack, there was a volley of punches thrown;

"The deceased stood up after the first but succumbed."

52 Pubs Crown hotel Innisfail

Det Insp Goan said witnesses at the scene had come forward to assist detectives.

"We would ask if anyone has any other information about possible encounters between the two gentlemen, please contact Innisfail police or Crime Stoppers.

"We are interested in anyone who had been at the Crown Hotel at about 2am and saw anything transpire."

Mr Liu has been remanded in custody, to reappear in court on January 11 2021.

Originally published as 'Never had a chance': Tragic end for Innisfail dad