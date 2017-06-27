24°
Never too young or old-er to be champs

Peter Gardiner | 27th Jun 2017 8:19 AM
COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Outstanding first aiders Lilly Tindal (back) and Lara Porter with club mates Joseph Goulding and Tim Moody.
YOUTH and hard-earned experience serving the community at Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club have been recognised in the Queensland Community Foundation Maroochy Achievers Awards.

Lara Porter, 14, and Lilly Tindal, 15, are gold medallists from the Australian Lifesaving Championships in the Under 15 first aid competition and are part of the Noosa champion surf rescue team.

And Chris Grandemange is a club 16-season veteran whose multi-tasking includes a string of lifesaving skills including patrol captain, IRB driver and racer as well as an award trainer and assessor who also is part of the club's 24-hour emergency call-out team.

Lara and Lilly volunteer extra patrol hours as part of the Seahorse Nipper Program for children with disabilities. A club spokesman said the first aid competition "reflect the core first aid skills” and "participants compete in fast-paced environment where every second counts”.

"It's also worth noting that Lily Tindal's mother Michelle also received a gold medal back in 1988 for Cadet R & R Team which would put her very close to the same age in which Lily has won her Australian medal,” the spokesman said.

"It is also likely that based on the information that can be found in our records, that they would be the first members of Noosa as a mother and daughter Australian Gold medallist.”

The foundation committee said the "young girls are outstanding members of the community” and demonstrate strong character, leadership and local community commitment”.

And Chris, a life saving committee member, more than fits those ringing endorsements as well.

"During his time at NHSLSC, Chris has continued to develop his skills and knowledge around Surf Life Saving, now being one of our most qualified and experienced lifesavers within the club,” he said.

"Assisting other club members is always a priority for Chris,” the spokesman said.

