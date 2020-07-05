New $150 vouchers for parents

PARENTS will be able to apply for new $150 vouchers to help with children's sport fees.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today said parents they could apply for $150 Fair Play vouchers from tomorrow, to help with the cost of sport membership fees as children's sport returns.

She made the announcement as she gave an update on coronavirus, with no new cases recorded in Queensland overnight.

Ms Palaszczuk said the state will send nurses south to help on the Victorian outbreak.

She said 27 nurses would leave today for Victoria to help in their escalating situation.

In one of the darkest days for Victoria since the crisis began, the state's Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday said the unprecedented "hard lockdown" of nine ­estates in Melbourne's inner north and northwest was needed after dozens of infections were found across 12 units in public housing.

In an Australian first, no one will be allowed out of the fenced-off towers in Flemington and North Melbourne while residents are tested and the source of the outbreaks tracked.

The decision was made by the government's COVID-19 Cabinet after it was told of a real threat the coronavirus would run out of control in Victoria if extreme measures weren't taken.

And further lockdowns have not been ruled out, with the government insisting it will be guided by health experts' advice as outbreaks occur.