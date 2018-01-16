Menu
New 1920s feel gaming room opens

NEW LOOK: Phil Stephenson and administration manager Julie McLaws in the new gaming room opening. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

ANOTHER big step in the transformation of the popular Tewantin Noosa RSL club was taken last Thursday.

The club's new gaming room opened to members and visitors alike, with its towering chandeliers and plush appointments rendering a 1920s nightclub feel about the location.

Relocation of the 180-poker machine room will leave plenty of space for the next stage of the club's $7.5million renovation.

"Moving the gaming room into this new area has meant we will now be able to start work on the reception area refurbishments and also a brand-new lounge area for the club which is something that we have needed for quite a while,” club CEO Phil Stephenson said.

"Sometimes, people have had to wait for a table in the bistro and we have not been able to offer them a lounge waiting area, but this will solve it.”

The chandeliers, hand-crafted in Sydney, have real crystal round the edges, Mr Stephenson said.

The club's makeover has been progressing since early in 2017, when work on the lower car park began.

Another milestone was in April last year, with the opening of the Junior Barracks hi-tech kids' area.

"We've had fantastic feedback about the Junior Barracks which gives kids their very own space in the club and has iPads, games and an interactive floor game to keep them entertained,” Mr Stephenson said.

"The expansion of the parking facilities has also been very well received.

"These renovations are really taking the club to the next level and we are really proud of what we've achieved.”

Mr Stephenson said all the upgrading work should be completed by March, with the new lounge, followed by a complete work-over of the club's main entrance foyer area.

"We will hold a grand re-opening in April, which will include some Honda Jazz car giveaways,” he said.

Topics:  gambling noosa poker machines rsl club tewantin

Noosa News

