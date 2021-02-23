New 200-bed aged care home pitched for Coast hinterland

A development application has been submitted to Sunshine Coast Council for retirement village in Beerwah.

A 1.5ha parcel of land in the hinterland has been earmarked for a proposed retirement village with a development application submitted to Sunshine Coast Council.

The application for the facility on Pine Camp Rd at Beerwah has been submitted by YLD Property Investments Pty Ltd, directed by Buderim resident Yvonne Duffy, together with Gregory Adsett from G4 Projects in Scarborough.

They have written consent from landowners Damon and Margaret Mazitelli to go ahead with the development should the council approve it.

The proposal seeks permission for an aged care, retirement and multiple dwelling facility with almost 200 beds across the site.

It has been lodged as code assessable, meaning no community consultation or notification is required.

The application includes a proposal to subdivide the existing block into three different lots with each different use contained in a separate land parcel.

The facility would include 88 residential care suites as single-bed rooms in a two-level retirement care facility.

Another parcel of land would provide a three-storey, 46 unit retirement complex.

The final parcel would include 12 units in a duplex style complex.

Other facilities included in the development application include a medical facility, gym, cafe, pool, outdoor cinema space and a community garden.

Parking provisions for the 1.5ha site will include 151 spaces for vehicles, three for motorcycles and 30 bicycles.

The site is close to public transport with the Beerwah Village and Marketplace directly behind and within walking distance.

The application states the village would be constructed over three stages starting with the 12-unit complex.

The complex will be the third in the region with Glasshouse Views – McKenzie Aged Care & Retirement on Peachester Rd and Twin Cedars Lifestyle Community (formerly Gateway Lifestyle) nearby.