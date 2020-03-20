Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
AMAMOOR SHOOTING: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford says the Amamoor shooting manhunt is over Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

New Amamoor ‘murder’ arrest

Arthur Gorrie
20th Mar 2020 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manhunt is over, as police announce the arrest of the fourth suspect in the Amamoor 'murder' investigation.

Lead investigator Gary Pettiford has just announced the arrest this morning of a man, 33.

"We are no longer looking for Trent Edward Dyhrberg," he said.

Two other men are currently remanded in custody on murder charges and a woman has been remanded, also in custody on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The fourth suspect was found at Turkey Beach, near Miriam Vale, a short time ago.

More news as it comes to hand.

More Stories

Show More
amamoor crime editors picks murder qld turkey beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Looking to withstand COVID-19

    Looking to withstand COVID-19
    • 20th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOOSA alive! 2020 ’killed off’ for by viral outbreak

        premium_icon NOOSA alive! 2020 ’killed off’ for by viral outbreak

        News NOOSA alive! is the latest Noosa victim of coronavirus as Australia’s favourite playwright sees his last stage show cancelled.

        • 20th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        Son's support helps Jackie give her 'kindest cut'

        premium_icon Son's support helps Jackie give her 'kindest cut'

        News A Noosa mum has shaved head for charity thanks to a bit of family support.

        • 20th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        X MARKS THE SPOT: How to vote this election

        premium_icon X MARKS THE SPOT: How to vote this election

        News Here are some tips to making your vote count this upcoming Noosa Council election.

        Queensland's top restaurant shuts its doors

        premium_icon Queensland's top restaurant shuts its doors

        Business Coronavirus crisis delivers blow to high profile restaurant