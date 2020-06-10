Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

More Stories

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Lawyers for the Queensland Government have denied in court the state’s border closure is creating financial hardship for businesses.

        ‘It’s excellent’: Tourism operators bounce back post-virus

        premium_icon ‘It’s excellent’: Tourism operators bounce back post-virus

        Business Noosa accommodation providers record major spike in bookings

        Munna’s big boat shed may get final approval

        premium_icon Munna’s big boat shed may get final approval

        News Munna Point's big boat shed to be discussed in council meeting

        ‘Tsunami’ of patients rush back to GPs in droves

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of patients rush back to GPs in droves

        Health Patients rushing to the doctor cause a spike in waiting times