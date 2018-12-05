New appy way to go in Noosa with car pooling

Christmas peak hour in Hastings St will see some relief.

A CONGESTION-busting car pooling app for Hastings Street is to go live on December 15 as 'GoNoosa' teams up with locals to help improve peak holiday visits.

Thanks to the forethought of Noosa Council, shared mobility solutions provider Liftango is linking with the Hastings Street Association to organise rides until January 28.

The GoNoosa app comes as a result of Noosa Council's initiative to ease the town's parking and traffic chaos during the busy Christmas period will be available exclusively to participating businesses along the strip with the aim to encourage employees to carpool.

Those committed include Peppers Resort, Sofitel, Mantra, Seahaven Noosa Resort and Cafe Le Monde as a means of lessening the impact of the infasmous Hastings Street bottleneck effect.

Liftango CEO Kevin Orr said the solution will provide better road access to commuters.

"By encouraging commuters to use our carpooling solution, we can reduce the number of cars on the road and open up parking spaces for short-term visitors,” Mr Orr said.

"This will have a positive impact on the local economy, as tourists will be able to better enjoy all that the iconic Noosa location has to offer, without worrying about traffic or parking.”

He said with only one road connecting it to employees and tourists, it has been a major concern when congestion brings the street to a standstill.

Employees of the businesses who utilise the car pooling app will benefit from guaranteed "carpool only” parking bays on Hastings Street and at the Noosa Heads Lions Park car park and Woods car park.

Drivers will also be incentivised through rewards such as fuel vouchers.

Mayor Tony Wellington is keen to see how this trial run unfolds as part of other traffic-busting initiatives

like free holiday buses for the whole of the school holidays.

"GoNoosa is a wonderful initiative that sees the Hastings Street Association and Noosa Council working in tandem to improve the commute for local residents,” Cr Wellington said.

"This is just one of a suite of actions that council is trialling over summer, with all of them developed in concert with stakeholders and community organisations.”

The solution will launch on December 15 and run through to January 28, 2019.