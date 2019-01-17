New art venture for incoming president

NOOSA Open Studios will be back in 2019 to continue its success after establishing itself within the community for the past three years.

The annual event has become popular with local artists who open their studios to create a coastal and hinterland art trail through the region.

Incoming president Chris Bell hopes to bring something new to the growing event.

"Watch this space. We are working on some exciting ideas,” he said.

A prominent Cooroy figure, Mr Bell has spent the past four years as the director of Cooroy Fusion Festival and is currently the vice-president of Cooroy Chamber of Commerce.

While he admits he is no artist, Mr Bell said he can bring a different perspective.

"I've had a bit of exposure to artists and I know how it all works,” he said.

"What I bring to the table, because I am not an artist, I can look at it from a different angle.”

Mr Bell said he hopes to expand the reach of the event to non-artists.

Since the event's beginning, Noosa Open Studios has quickly grown and is now well established in the region.

Last year more than 50 artists were involved.

"The support in the local community for this event is great,” Mr Bell said.

"Noosa Open Studios has served its apprenticeship and now Noosa Council has recognised it as a signature event.

"It's a great feather in the hat for Sarah.”

Sarah is outgoing president Sarah Therese, who is stepping down after two years on the committee.

Noosa Open Studios works closely with Noosa Council and Tourism Noosa and has been recognised as a worthy tourist event.

A survey conducted during last year's event revealed one in four tourists would plan their holiday to the region to coincide with Noosa Open Studios.

Artists interested in being part of Noosa Open Studios for 2019 can apply through the organisation's website.

This year's 10-day event will run from August 16 to 25.