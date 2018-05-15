New 'Aspirations' for management company

MAKOVER MAGIC: Aspire CEO David Langdon and marketing director Len Constanini outside the new building at Noosa Junction.

MAKOVER MAGIC: Aspire CEO David Langdon and marketing director Len Constanini outside the new building at Noosa Junction. Alan Lander

WHEN luxury property management company Aspire Property Management decided to move from cramped Sunshine Beach quarters to something more expansive, visual and expressive, the easy answer was Noosa Junction.

Not only that, the old Westpac building in Sunshine Beach Road was begging for a makeover - so it got one.

"We are specialist property managers, looking after four resorts and luxury homes through our Noosa luxury holiday brand,” Aspire marketing director Len Costantini said.

"We also have a private concierge service.”

Aspire also acts as specialist manager for some leading real estate agents in town, including Tom Offermann Real Estate.

The new building has certainly removed an eyesore, with architect Andrew Bock incorporating glazing and natural timbers to give it a fresh, contemporary feel.

The old building before the renovation

Much of the old bank's structure has been incorporated, with the old vault now a unique men's toilet entry.

There is also a functional space for corporate and community events.

"And we have potential for a rooftop bar; we have put the engineering in already,” Mr Constantini said.

Owner and company CEO David Langdon said Sunshine Beach Road provided Aspire "with such a high-profile location and street exposure we are already getting a lot more interest in our property management services”.

"By backing our vision and investing properly in good design we wanted to show what is possible,” Mr Langdon said.

"The days of Noosa Junction being a semi-forgotten second cousin to Hastings Street are now officially over.”

Tenants share the building with Aspire, including Global Journeys online travel agency, relocating from Noosaville and existing long-term tenants Noosa Yoga Centre, OD on Movement Performance Centre and Noosa Tutoring Centre.

According to Aspire Holidays manager Michal Svoboda, the move has been a good one.

"While our office at Sunshine Beach served us well, our new office has much better exposure and access and a more central position for our owners, guests and tenants.

"We are getting a lot of walk-ins and the new-look building is generating a lot of buzz around town which is great to see.”