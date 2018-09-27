ABC chairman quits amid scandal

An emergency meeting of the ABC board has resulted in chairman Justin Milne being told to step down after days of chaos

AFTER days of chaos and shocking revelations about his conduct, ABC chairman Justin Milne has resigned.

THE embattled chairman of the ABC has quit after days of chaos and deeply damaging revelations about his conduct.

Justin Milne was not present at an emergency meeting of the board this morning, which resulted in a request for him to step aside.

It was then announced that Mr Milne had resigned completely.

After the board sacked managing director Michelle Guthrie earlier this week, a series of leaked emails cast doubt on the conduct of Mr Milne - including his direction to sack reporters Emma Alberici and Andrew Probyn.

Following the board resolution, the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance demand the chairman leave.

Mr Milne seemed to have "misunderstood that the role of the ABC is as a public broadcaster, not a mouthpiece for the government", MEAA boss Paul Murphy said.

