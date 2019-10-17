Menu
Login
NDIS Forum with Bill Shorten
NDIS Forum with Bill Shorten
Politics

New boss appointed for disability scheme

by Marnie Banger
17th Oct 2019 10:44 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM

THE next boss of the agency responsible for the National Disability Insurance Scheme is a former senior NSW bureaucrat.

Martin Hoffman, who has been both a commonwealth deputy secretary and secretary of the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, will take up the job from November 4.

He has also held roles in the private sector, including as chief executive of Ninemsn.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said Mr Hoffman has the "dedication, vision and expertise" to lead delivery of the transformational scheme.

"He will build on the ground-breaking work already underway and will make a real difference in delivering on the government's commitment to realising the full benefits of the scheme for participants," the minister said.

Labor had this week put pressure on the coalition to appoint a new leader for the National Disability Insurance Agency, with its previous chief executive Robert De Luca resigning in April.

"It is literally leaderless," opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten told the lower house on Monday night.

The organisation's deputy chief executive Vicki Rundle had been acting in the top job since Mr De Luca's resignation.

Mr Hoffman has been appointed for a three-year term.

bill shorten disability scheme ndis seniors-news

Top Stories

    Students learn ‘clever’ tips for the work force

    Students learn ‘clever’ tips for the work force

    News Deciding what to do when you finish school can be difficult, lucky for these students they are being guided by locals in various professions from law to make up...

    ‘Enjoy prison mate’: Dad slams rapist

    ‘Enjoy prison mate’: Dad slams rapist

    Crime Schoolgirl abductor and rapist admits to three further charges

    No drama getting water deliveries

    No drama getting water deliveries

    News Unlike last year’s dry, there are more carriers to choose from to get your water...

    Laughing lovers of the feathered kind

    Laughing lovers of the feathered kind

    News Kookaburras are particularly noisy at this time of year.