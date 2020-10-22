Menu
New bridge part of Coast dam’s long overdue upgrade

Matt Collins
22nd Oct 2020 3:07 PM
Lake Macdonald Dam is scheduled to have its first major upgrade in more than 40 years, including construction of a new road bridge.

Seqwater has announced the safety upgrade as part of their Dam Improvement Program, including temporarily lowering the water level, catching and relocating aquatic fauna, removing the existing dam and spillway structure as well as rebuilding a new dam and spillway in the same location.

Artist impression shows proposed new road bridge as part of Lake Macdonald Dam’s first major upgrade in more than 40 years. Picture: Seqwater.
According to Seqwater, the existing access bridge to the Noosa Water Treatment Plant is nearing the end of its lifespan and needs replacing.

The early works activities for the project are currently under way and construction for the replacement of the road bridge is expected to start this month.

Coast dam drained for $24m wall upgrade

More dam delays as lake upgrade is pushed back

Work to replace the existing bridge has been brought forward to ensure that a new bridge is in position ahead of the main construction work on the Lake Macdonald Dam upgrade next year.

The construction of the new bridge and improvements to the access road are expected to take up to six months, subject to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

The old Noosa Water Treatment Plant bridge will be decommissioned and removed on completion of the Lake Macdonald Dam upgrade project, in late 2023.

