New cafe with twist a hit with musicians

TODAY there are many choices of guitars around for budding and professional players.

But most are machine-made, with little individuality or style.

Hand-made guitars are, some say, a dying art.

Unless it's one of Gaz Walton's or Sean Hancock's.

Former singer Mr Walton hails from Sydney, while Mr Hancock hails from a guitar-making family on the Gold Coast.

The pair has set up a unique business at 3/77 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction, combining a guitar-making workshop, gallery, tuition centre, sales outlet and cafe.

The workshop is windowed so cafe patrons can actually see the craftsmen at work.

And the new venture, which only started a couple of months ago, is now geared up to offer among other services, a special two-week course where you can learn how to make a guitar.

Participants are then able to take home the finished product.

"There's only two places available," Mr Walton said.

"It's an intensive course, and will be run by Sean."

The course runs from October 15-29, costs $3950 all in, and if you're not yet a proficient player, "I can help teach playing after", Mr Walton said.

Other less-intensive courses are also available, with pay-as-you-go arrangements, over three months, he said.

Noosa is not only a "hand-made" region, it's also visited by international tourists.

"That's why we've set up," Mr Walton said.

"There's a gap in the market here."

Mr Hancock said the business was "a great concept".

"This is a nice way for people to learn about guitar-making without the need for a workshop."

Meanwhile the cafe, run by Mr Walton's partner Lisa, includes food supplies from Noosaville's famous Belmondo's.

And soon the cafe will introduce outside tables and chairs, adding further to the laid-back charm of the location.

Walton Guitars is on 0476 375 389 or visit waltonguitarsandcoffee.com.