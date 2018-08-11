New canine carrier getting plenty of use

ALL FOR ANIMALS: Helena Wylie and the donated dog carrier.

NOOSA'S RSPCA has many friends and supporters.

And one in particular rallied to help the award-winning animal shelter in Noosaville out with a special donation of a state-of-the-art dog carrier.

Helena Wylie is the operator of the Dalwood-Wylie Foundation, which makes donations to many causes including animal welfare.

"While I support a variety of charitable causes, animal welfare and protection is one of my top priorities and close to my heart,” Ms Wylie said.

"My involvement with animal welfare and in particular the RSPCA began in my childhood.

"I fondly recall putting money in the RSPCA Paw Box with my mother and realised even then what important work the RSPCA was undertaking to save domestic animals from abuse.”

When Ms Wylie moved to Sydney, she visited the local RSPCA shelter.

"I met the many wonderful people working at that shelter. Those who are working towards a better world for animals and their treatment,” she said.

"Unfortunately, animal abuse and neglect remains prevalent in all states.

"As Noosa is the place that I now call home, the RSPCA in Noosaville is the centre that my organisation the Dalwood-Wylie Charitable Foundation now supports.

"For this reason I donated the funds to purchase a purpose built trailer for this specific use. I am delighted with the look of the trailer and its perfect attributes for this important requirement.

"The trailer allows the staff to increase the amount of dogs getting a chance to enjoy this positive and happy centre, and The Noosa centre also like to enrich the dogs lives while in care and having this amazing trailer will allow them to take the dogs out to places such as the beach.”

The shelter is currently encountering a shortage of blankets and has made a call-out for any that people would like to donate. Phone the centre on 54491371 or visit www.rspcaqld.org.au.