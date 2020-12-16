New care centre fills 50 jobs, more than 50 to come

Arcare Noosa will offer stylish surroundings in its 90-bed care facility.

Arcare Noosa will offer stylish surroundings in its 90-bed care facility.

More than 50 jobs have been filled in recent weeks as Arcare Noosa prepares to open the doors of its $45 million residential care facility in Noosaville.

Arcare state spokeswoman Jamie Loh said the Goodchap St facility across the road from Noosa Hospital would eventually more than double its current workface.

Helping Noosa’s chronic aged care shortage

Christmas rush: 10 jobs you can apply for now in Noosa

From January 18 Arcare will help fill a gap in Noosa’s shortage of specialist aged care beds with permanent, dementia and respite services.

The Arcare Noosa aged care facility about to open promises to provide a five-star service.

Arcare has previously identified Noosa’s rapidly ageing population is facing a 250-bed aged care shortfall by 2026.

According to Arcare, almost a third of the shire’s population will be aged 65 and over by 2036.

Arcare Noosa manager Rebecca West.

“Arcare looks forward to employing the local community, not only in working at the residence but also providing goods and services,” Ms Loh said.

“This engagement will help the local economy for many years to come.

“Arcare Noosa will partner with Noosa Hospital to provide our residents with quality acute care and choice regarding specialist care.”

Senior Arcare management have already met with Noosa Hospital geriatrician Dr John Endicott to discuss regular visits to the aged care residence.

One of the aged care rooms set to open at Arcare in Noosaville.

Noosa resident Rebecca West will be the facility’s residence manager.

She has more than 20 years of experience in aged care, community care and acute care.

Ms Loh said Ms West was passionate about Arcare forging close local links.

Ms West said her team aimed to be an integral part of the Noosa community.

“We anticipate Arcare Noosa becoming an essential part of the community and look forward to welcoming community groups such as schools, kindergartens, clubs and volunteers to being a part of our everyday living,” Ms West said.

“We hope that everyone will feel welcome.”