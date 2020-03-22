Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba Hospital. July 2019
Toowoomba Hospital. July 2019 Bev Lacey
Breaking

New case of Coronavirus confirmed in Toowoomba

Tobi Loftus
by
22nd Mar 2020 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVENTH case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for the Darling Downs Health region.

Darling Downs Health took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon to confirm the case.

"Darling Downs Health has confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19 coronavirus in our health service area," a spokesperson for the service said.

"The case is being managed by the Toowoomba Hospital.

"Please limit unnecessary travel where possible and stay local as much as you can. Limit organised gatherings and visits to vulnerable people. Make sure you are adhering to the physical distancing which includes staying 1.5m away from others as much as you can.

coronaviruspromo

"We need to work together to reduce the spread and keep our communities safe."

It comes as four people were confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

According to Darling Downs Health one case was a Toowoomba couple returning from travel who are currently in self-isolation, another was a man returning from travel currently in the Toowoomba Hospital, while the third case was a returning traveller currently in self-isolation in Toowoomba.

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates’ meeting falls ‘victim’ to coronavirus concerns

        premium_icon Candidates’ meeting falls ‘victim’ to coronavirus concerns

        News Noosa Council meet the candidates afternoon cancelled due to health concerns.

        Anzac Day services cancelled: RSL will never forget fallen

        premium_icon Anzac Day services cancelled: RSL will never forget fallen

        Information Anzac Day services cancelled but Noosa will always honour the fallen

        Noosa’s cricketers hit for six, footy stopped in its tracks by coronavirus

        premium_icon Noosa’s cricketers hit for six, footy stopped in its tracks by...

        News Cricketers denied glory, Noosa football codes take a break due to viral...

        5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        News Five new COVID-19 cases on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday