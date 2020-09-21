New chilli business launches with plenty of kick

Anthony and Shelby Johnson are the new owners of Nambour business Chilli Sweet.

Customers are sure to work up a sweat when the doors open on a new Coast business selling goods including chilli water and spicy choc-chip cookies.

Chilli Sweet owners Anthony and Shelby Johnson haven’t opened their Nambour store yet but their chilli-based products are already gaining national recognition.

They have joined forces with Australian television show Blokes’ World to showcase their products across the country.

Not bad for a former tuna fisherman and service station attendant.

Mr Johnson said his wife buying him some chilli plants for the backyard planted a seed for their business idea.

“I’ve got a bit of a green thumb, and they grew really well,” he said.

With an abundance of chillies, Anthony looked up how to make a simple chilli recipe.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The first-time business owners have been producing chilli desserts, cakes and slices, chilli chocolates, chilli sauce and gourmet salsa for online orders, stockists and at markets for the past two years.

Their recently released chilli water and Risk It Biscuit are also gaining traction.

“It is two giant choc chip cookies, they are not spicy but the filling is,” Mr Johnson said.

“It’s full of white chocolate, Redskins, and Carolina reapers.”

For those not up to speed in the chilli world, Carolina reapers are arguably the hottest chilli in the world.

“I have tried only half a teaspoon, and it nailed me,” Mr Johnson said.

The grand opening of their Arundell Ave business will be on Friday.

For more information go to the website.