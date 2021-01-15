Menu
The Cooroibah Rural Fire Brigade will operate as a stand-alone firefighting station as of next week.
New Coast brigade ready for line of fire

Peter Gardiner
15th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A new firefighting force has risen from the ashes of a blaze which scorched Cooroibah and left residents certain better protection was warranted.

Cooroibah Rural Fire Brigade will start operating from Monday and will be based on Old Tewantin Rd at the corner of McKinnon Dr.

According to the Cooroibah first officer Michael Orkibi, all that remains for his band of 14 volunteers is to finally be activated next week.

“We’re already to roll, it’s just up to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to press the button,” Mr Orkibi said.

“We were part of Tinbeerwah and District (rural brigade) – we were the district part,” he said.

The Cooroibah Rural Fire Bridge is gearing up to look after the emerging bushfire risks in the year ahead with the help of local brigades.

He said half of that brigade would form the new outfit but like all rural fire outfits the two would one be only one alert away from emergency back-up.

Mr Orkibi, a veteran of 11 years service, said the Boreen Point, Cooroy and Tinbeerwah brigades would all pitch in as required in the summers ahead.

“We’ll go to a Cooroibah fire and if we need more assistance and more crews we will actually push the button with Firecom and they will send us the nearest brigade,” he said.

“We’ve got to split all proceeds and vehicles.

“There are four people wanting to join and come on-board to be trained.”

The new brigade will be operating out of a three-bay shed with two fire vehicles and one hopefully on its way and Mr Orkibi is looking forward the challenges ahead.

“I’m in my seventies, I’m not a spring chicken but I keep myself fit,” he said.

The start-up comes a year after one of Mr Orkibi’s toughest summers fighting the massive bushfires in Peregian and Cooroibah and adds to some far-flung firefighting deployments.

“I’ve been to Western Australia and Cairns on deployment just to assist,” he said.

The brigade will train twice a month.

