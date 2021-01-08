New Coast business scoots in to fill hole in the market

Sunshine Coast's only ride-share scooter hire business Oggy's Scooters rolls into town. Picture with their youngest member Ruby.

Sunshine Coast's only ride-share scooter hire business Oggy's Scooters rolls into town. Picture with their youngest member Ruby.

One family’s philosophy to “do something about your problems or shut up” has lead to an exciting new ride-share business on the Coast.

After 23 years on the Coast, Kate and David Ogg grew increasingly sick of the traffic congestion on Mooloolaba’s Brisbane Rd.

“In our house you are allowed to whinge about something once but then you shut up or do something to fix it,” Mrs Ogg said.

So they did.

Noosa ballerina whipped All Blacks into shape

Dozens make a play for the Golden dream

Oggy Electrical Scooters launched on Saturday, January 2 with a total of six hubs and 25 scooters from Mooloolaba to Maroochydore.

As the first ride-share scooter business on the Sunshine Coast, the family-run venture is focused on remaining local and offering top quality customer service.

“We are just a mum and dad on the Coast,” Mrs Ogg said.

“Every time you nick a helmet it’s one less time I can take the kids to the movies.

“We need the support of the community.”

Sunshine Coast's only ride-share scooter hire business Oggy's Scooters, picture is one of their hubs outside Maroochydore McDonald's.

With plans to introduce the e-scooters into Sunshine Coast University Hospital and University of the Sunshine Coast we may see a lot more of these green machines.

The e-scooters have a top speed of 25km per hour which is in line with Queensland laws.

Users pay a $1 unlock fee and then 30 cents per minute while riding the scooter or seven cents per minute while the scooter is paused.

They will not be available for hire in wet weather or at night time.

The scooters are available to hire from The Deck on Parkyn, The Wharf, Sealife, The Black Bunny, McDonalds Maroochydore and Sunshine Coast Afloat.