New Coast facility ‘more than a training room’

After one of its most challenging years Noosa disability support charity Sunshine Butterflies is helping members reboot their career ambitions by learning the latest technology skills.

Among the most popular training courses at newly opened training and education room at Sunshine Butterflies' rural retreat Our Backyard at Cooroibah is the Tech Connect program.

21 projects that shaped the Coast's future

Win $20,000 in cash and $100 gift cards

Charity founder and CEO Leanne Walsh said this is designed for members to create websites, fly drones, learn 3D printing and more.

"Our IT program Tech Connect are currently using the space on a Monday and absolutely loving being able to make movies, use the big screen and all the gadgets we have on offer," she said.

"It's a great quiet space for our members to learn," Ms Walsh said.

Room to learn through smart innovations at Sunshine Butterflies.

The latest addition has also enabled Sunshine Butterflies to open the facility to the wider community for training, networking events, team building, boardroom meetings, AGM's and workshops.

"After a difficult year, it's very exciting for us to welcome visitors into our backyard and be able to showcase all the beauty and accessible amenities we have out here," Ms Walsh said.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who attended the official opening along with building contractors including TOD Engineering, said this addition would boost the members' wellbeing and inclusion within the community.

"For the people who use Sunshine Butterflies, their families and the staff, these buildings are more than just a training room and a shelter - they are an opportunity for local people with disabilities to build their skills and independence," Mr O'Brien said.

The education room is available to rent from Tuesday to Saturday with all rental proceeds supporting Sunshine Butterflies' programs.

For further information email community@sunshinebutterflies.com.au or call 5470 2830.