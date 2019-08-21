Menu
New Constellations on stage in Noosa

21st Aug 2019

BERLIN-based violinist Jakob Lehmann will lead an ensemble of specialist Australian and international chamber musicians when the Noosa Music Society presents New Constellations at Good Shepherd Lutheran College on Sunday, August 25.

The world-class musicians from the Australian Romantic and Classical Orchestra will present a program based on the blurring of the line between chamber and symphonic music of the Romantic era.

The performance also features historical clarinet specialist Nicole van Bruggen from Peregian Springs.

The concert, which is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, begins at 3.30pm.

Seats are limited.

Tickets are $57.50 premium, $45 adult, $40 concession (pensioner, senior) and $20 students.

Extra parking is available on the grounds at Good Shepherd.

For bookings go to www.thej.com.au/new-constellations.

