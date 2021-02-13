Menu
Australia's 100 Cool Pools - Behind the Scenes
Lifestyle

New cool pool craze Aussies are splashing cash on

James MacSmith
13th Feb 2021 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Aussie backyard pool has finally come into its own — to take pride of place as the heart of the family home, as our exclusive list of Australia’s 100 Cool Pools reveals.

We’re a nation of beach lovers of course, but you can now definitely add pool lovers to that too.

Our fantastic climate allows us to make the most of the great outdoors and there is no reason why we can’t do that at home too. And like beaches, when it comes to pools, Australia’s are up there with the best in the world.

So, check out this selection of the best local pools from the Australia’s 100 Cool Pools for inspiration, aspiration or even just some pool envy.

Celebrity landscape gardener Charlie Albone is a special guest judge for Australia’s 100 Cool Pools. Picture: Tim Hunter.
“There’s no doubt Australians love their pools and you can see why,” said celebrity landscape gardener and TV star Charlie Albone, who was a special guest judge for the project.

We have scoured the country, from coast to coast, from north to south to bring readers this ultimate list of our top 100 pools.

The top 50 will be unveiled on Sunday with plenty of ‘WOW’ factor, with readers given the chance to vote on which pool is officially Australia’s best.

There was plenty of robust discussion about Australia’s 100 Cool Pools, but one thing we all agreed on is that in the middle of summer, an Aussie backyard pool is hard to beat.

Don’t miss the relaunch of At Home magazine in your newspaper this Saturday (February 13), including plenty of pool inspiration, tips and how-to.
