New Cooroy development plan lodged

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged with Noosa Council for a new retail precinct on Cooroy's "east side''.

The application is for nine retail shops with upper-level residential accommodation in Elm St, on the site of the old Cooroy Motel.

The original motel was built in the 1960s and predated many current town planning conditions.

The dilapidated motel became an eyesore in the town, and developer Kexron Pty Ltd, a local company whose directors are listed as Ron and Travis McCarthy, purchased the site for development.

The motel closed down earlier this year and the building has since been demolished.

A spokesman for the company said "the buildings would reflect the heritage character of Cooroy as seen on the western commercial side of town”.

The company has previously been quoted as saying that "since the upgrade of the highway, Cooroy had rightfully reclaimed the mantle of 'Gateway to Noosa Shire'.”

"Much of the traffic passing through the town no longer travels into the historic western side of the railway line,” the spokesman said.

"We are aware of our responsibility to maintain the heritage aspects of the town and to enhance the feeling of a small rural town.”

The possibility of a backpacker hostel had been considered some time back but that idea has now been quashed.

The developers are aiming for approval and a completion date around the end of the 2018-19 financial year.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said "while ever the east side of town is without adequate shopping options, the railway bridge intersection comes under further traffic stress”.

"The old motel site redevelopment offers an opportunity to complement existing shops in this precinct so that basic retail needs could be catered for,” he said.