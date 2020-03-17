Menu
A 50-year-old woman has been admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital to be treated for COVID-19. Photo Lachie Millard
Health

New coronavirus case confirmed on Coast

17th Mar 2020 7:13 PM
A 50-YEAR-OLD woman is the latest person being treated on the Sunshine Coast for COVID-19.

Queensland Health confirmed on Tuesday the woman was being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She was one of 10 new cases confirmed in Queensland on Tuesday.

Contact tracing is under way for these new cases.

A spokesman said all 78 cases recorded in Queensland remained isolated in appropriate accommodation to prevent the spread.

Nine patients have recovered.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

