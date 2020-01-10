New council candidate means business

A LOCAL business leader has become the latest contender for the Noosa Council election on March 28 and she believes in aiming for local prosperity by tapping into “the alternative economy”.

Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake said one way forward is exploring creative opportunities to “diversify and move forward for residents, business, environment and council”.

“We really do need an improvement in the representation of our councillors, and in our council for business to find more opportunities to create more revenue,” Ms Kake said.

Ms Kake of Cooroy Mountain said she has the backing of her chamber committee after announcing her candidacy and will retain the presidency.

“The committee said ‘that’s great, we want to support you’.

“I may put my vice-president in (the top role) as a fill-in for a while.”

This would enable here to concentrate on her campaign that will also involve a Noosa Chamber meet the candidates night at Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club on February 18 at 5.30pm.

Ms Kake said her roles as chamber head and sergeant at arms at the Rotary Club or Cooroy has seen her gain valuable experience working in with council, residents and other businesses and this had given her the appetite to do much more for her community.

Her “passion for Noosa” stems from her ancestral links to the early settlers in Kin Kin and Pomona. She has “three children Blake, Cody and Lili Rose, three grandchildren and three horses”.

Before moving back to the Noosa hinterland in 2004, Ms Kake had been heavily involved in the corporate world based in Toowong.

She describes herself as “a motivated self-employed women in business” who is “driven by helping people reach their goals through step-by-step procedures”

Her skill sets include writing business systems, then implementing them for businesses by providing training.

Ms Kake said the best asset of her Noosa home is its “fresh air and organic lifestyle”.

Her broad brush policy initiatives include an “employ local policy”, youth welfare with a focus on “mental health, financial freedom, traineeships and work experience prior to leaving school”.

A core commitment is to “protect our residents and their lifestyles” by ensuring a clean environment focusing on water, food, energy as well as parks and wildlife.

Ms Kake will look to enhancing training and education with a focus on traineeships and apprenticeships.

A main aim is to enhance affordable housing in Noosa “to ensure all residents have a home”.

Her industrial focus includes managing “aged care and tourism going forward”.