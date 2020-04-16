New councillor: Noosa well placed to ride out tough times

NEWLY elected Councillor Tom Wegener is upbeat and passionate about Noosa as he prepares himself and the community for a tough road ahead thanks to the coronavirus threat.

“We face challenging times and I think we’re going to be pulling back what we’re going to be doing to the basics,” he said after being sworn in to council.

“We want to maintain the high standard of living that we share here, (not) just merely living in Noosa, while at the same time trying to keep the rates low.

“Already, the tap is turning off as far as the business community’s money coming in the doors, which traditionally comes through tourism and other things,” he said.

Cr Wegener said some of this may lead to despair among people, especially young business people who are suffering right now.

He can relate to this situation having been an exporter during the Global Financial Crisis when his export market shut off.

“When your down sometimes you can reflect on the incredible values that we have here,” he said.

“There’s so much value in Noosa its unbelievable and money value is just one small way of measuring of all this value we have.”

He said Noosa was rich from the environment, its incredible volunteers and “our upbeat entrepreneurial spirit”.

“We’re especially well suited here at Noosa because we have a lot of opportunities with manufacturing, with agriculture with so many different aspects of this Noosa,” Cr Wegener said.

“We’ve got a lot of ability to grow and make our way out of the financial crisis that is probably going to come with the COVID-19.

“We’re going to be getting money from the federal and state governments, but I always worry about idle hands getting money.

“I hope to work with the council, and with the shire and with everybody out there to put this time to great use, because it’s actually an opportunity to run with things, to find yourself ... to build your character,” he said.