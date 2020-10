NQ First Leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan was allegedly assaulted in September. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A MAN accused of assaulting Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan had his matter mentioned in court on Monday.

Gordon Trevor Hopes was charged with common assault in September after he allegedly assaulted Mr Costigan at the Metropole Hotel in Proserpine.

The Mount Julian man had his matter adjourned during proceedings at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Hopes, 57, is next scheduled to appear in court on October 26.