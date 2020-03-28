New COVID-19 cases confirmed between Bundy, Hervey Bay

QUEENSLAND Health have revealed that new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed, as well as the areas in Wide Bay where the cases have occurred.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) made the announcement yesterday evening.

In a statement, WBHHS said Queensland Health confirmed new cases of the virus had been found in the Wide Bay region, between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas.

"Queensland Health's case announcement today shows there are new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service region," the statement said.

"These cases are split between the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay areas.

"The community can rest assured that contact tracing is under way, which means we are directly contacting people considered to be at risk."

Bundaberg residents are reminded to follow the recommended precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

"You can help to protect yourselves, your friends, family, neighbours and the community by washing your hands thoroughly and regularly, keeping at least 1.5 metres from others, staying at home as much as you can, and avoid touching your face, nose and mouth," the statement said.

In the latest update from Queensland Health yesterday, it said the total of confirmed cases in the Wide Bay region has reached 16.

For more information or to stay updated, visit health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.