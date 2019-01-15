New crab limits to be in the bag says minister

CATCHING: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner visits BCF to explain a new fishing directions paper to locals and the media.

CATCHING: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner visits BCF to explain a new fishing directions paper to locals and the media. Peter Gardiner

FISHERIES Minister Mark Furner was near familiar waters when he swung by Noosa on Friday to chat with local fishing folk and discuss a directions paper that will impact on catching a local feed.

Mr Furner said his family hailed from Noosa, living at Ridgewood with plenty of Furners fishing the bounty of Tewantin's river reaches.

And on a visit to Noosaville BCF, one young fisherman who wanted to know about proposed new limits that are part of the state trawl, crab and east coast inshore fisheries paper.

"Things like looking at the bag limit for crabbing ... both mud crabs and blue swimmers, looking at the type of the trap, looking at the quantity of the fish in particular,” Mr Furner said.

He said the mud crab limit of 10 bucks may have to be reduced to between six and 10 while the use of lightweight crab pots may be banned because they are easily lost.

"No doubt there are certain fish where the biomass isn't as of a concern, but that's why we have an expert working panel that gives us information and feedback on what's best in the industry.

Mr Furner said the seafood industry is telling him "to do nothing is not an option - that's why we need regulation to make sure there is a sustainable industry, not only for them but for recreational fishers”.

"It's a great industry to protect, there was a young fellow in the store before, he was as chatting to the (fisheries) officer why there's a need to look at limits on fish sizes.

"You've got to allow fish to breed, so if you take away every possible fish you won't get an opportunity to breed and have that sustainability for them.”

Mr Furner said this directions paper will not address the ongoing Noosa issues concerning commercial netting on Noosa North Shore versus recreational fishing.

"You'll always have those, it's about competing interests, but you try and reach a balance,” Mr Furner said.

He said there are "few catch limits, poor fisheries compliance” and stakeholder conflicts.

He said this was about making fisheries profitable for the commercial sector and enjoyable for recreation fishing.