The Queensland Premier has remained tight-lipped about a nightclub brawl involving Mundingburra MP Les Walker, as new details emerge about the fight that saw him knocked out.

Mr Walker was "recovering well" after being knocked out at the Mad Cow Tavern on Saturday morning after getting in a fight with two other men.

Police confirmed the other men involved are aged 19 and 21 years old.

A photo sent in to the Townsville Bulletin shows what is believed to be Mr Walker sitting by a police van on Flinders St and speaking with officers on the night of the incident.

The photo was sent in after doing the rounds on social media.

Les Walker sits with police officers at Flinders St on Saturday morning after being knocked out.

Mr Walker celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday.

Mr Walker was rushed to hospital about 1am, but was released a few hours later.

The Bulletin called Mr Walker on Saturday, but he declined to comment, with his office issuing a statement the next day saying it would be inappropriate to comment on the open investigation.

Police said nobody has been charged over the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was questioned about Mr Walker's health at a press conference this morning.

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk at Parliament. Pic Annette Dew

"I have spoken to Les Walker, he is recovering well, but there is a police investigation that is ongoing so I won't be making any further comments," she said.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as New details emerge after MP knocked out in club