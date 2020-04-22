NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Noosa

More details have been released about the Sunshine Coast’s 89 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE majority of the Sunshine Coast's 89 coronavirus cases were contracted overseas, according to new data released by Queensland Health.

Of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa local government area cases, 71 were likely infected overseas, while eight cases originated from known local contacts.

No cases on the Coast or in Noosa are under investigation.

Yesterday marked the eighth day in a row that no new cases have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast.

Seventy-five people in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service region have now recovered from Covid-19, with just 13 current cases.

A total of 220 people in the region are currently serving self-quarantine notices, with 5067 notices issued so far.

Clusters of outbreaks have been recorded in densely populated areas across the sunshine state and concentrated in areas including the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service region has had 190 cases of coronavirus with 53 still active, and 137 recovered patients and no deaths, compared with Metro North's 314 in total 76 still active, 235 recovered with three of the state's six deaths alongside Metro South's 248 cases, 81 still active with no recorded deaths.

In launching the online site Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised the website "will be the single source of truth for all Queensland COVID-19 data drawn from across the state".

What the website health.qld.gov.au/covid-data has revealed is the state's North West and South West health regions have stayed coronavirus free alongside the Mater Health Area plus the Children's Health Queensland.

The sparsely populated Northern Cap and Torres Strait areas are also virus free for now.

Central Queensland has fared comparatively well with just eight cases to date, two active and six recovered while Mackay sits on 15, with four active and 11 recovered.

There have been 55,533 Queenslanders in self-quarantine, with 2971 still having to be shut-off from the wider community.

The Gold Coast has had more than 9000 in quarantine while the Sunshine Coast has more than 5000.

Premier Palaszczuk along with Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles and Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young launched the new Queensland COVID-19 data website.

The Premier said the website would breakdown regional data by Local Government Area, giving communities more oversight of their local cases.

"We know the COVID-19 situation is changing daily which is why we prioritised building this data site to keep Queenslanders informed.