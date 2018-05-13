New dimensions, still a bookshop

THE WRITE STUFF: Sue Edwards looks after the shop at Noosa Junction.

THE WRITE STUFF: Sue Edwards looks after the shop at Noosa Junction. Alan Lander

IT WAS a sad day when Written Dimension bookshop closed its doors in Noosa Junction in February.

But book lovers will now be happy to know Sandy Pages Noosa has opened in its place in the Junction, and promises to offer everything and more to Noosa's discerning bibliophiles.

It was 20 years ago Shamini Murugan placed her first 'book' print in Noosa with the opening of The River Read on Thomas Street.

After selling the business and undertaking a number of stints overseas, Shamini returned to the Sunshine Coast and opened Sandy Pages Coolum in 2014.

"The Junction has always been a vital hub for shopping and entertainment and everyone is talking about the new energy currently being generated in the area,” Shamini said.

"I am delighted to once again have a little bookshop in my own 'backyard'.”

Shamini is assisted by Sue Edwards, who works between the two shops.

There are plans down the track to host regular story time sessions and book clubs, along with special author and community focused events in the dog-friendly bookshop.