New distillery launches local gin creation

Jason Hannay has started his own gin distillery called Imbibus and will be launching on Friday.

WHETHER you like it neat, on the rocks or with a splash of tonic, gin lovers can now purchase a locally sourced and distilled bottle of their favourite spirit.

Award-winning distiller Jason Hannay spent the past six months setting up Imbibis Craft Distillery at the old Warrego Winery in Haigslea.

He will officially launch his gin this week and some local bottle shops already have it stocked on their shelves.

"We're making a gin to start with and it's a modern Australian style," he said.

"We're using grape based spirit and I'm actually producing that from scratch, so taking grapes and wine and distilling that to make our base spirit, which also makes our brandy.

"We're using some native botanicals in the Gin as well.

"The two that really stand out are callistemon flower and lemon myrtle."

The drink encompasses all local flavours with ingredients sourced from across the region.

"The callistemon and lemon myrtle are all wild foraged and local as we can get it.

"Grapes are also locally sourced from across South East Queensland," Mr Hannay said.

"The whole process means I have to be a wine maker and a distiller."

Mr Hannay first processes the grapes and turns them into wine, before it can be bottled as gin.

"That takes generally two weeks to do that process, and then the distillation runs start after that," he said.

"We then have to distil the wine out in 200 litre batches and then we stockpile what's called a low wine.

"Once we get to 200 litres of low wine, we can distil that as a spirit and we can then take our main cuts out of that spirit run."

Out of 1000 litres of wine, Mr Hannay said he might only end up with 150 litres of alcohol.

"It's a long process to get it to the actual product, but it's worthwhile because there is no other gin on the market like it," he said.

"It's totally unique, it's totally Southeast Queensland."

An official launch and tasting will be held at Ballistic Springfield Brewery this Friday from 4pm.