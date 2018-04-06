Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Energy drink donut? Business' new creation packs a hit

GOING GREEN: Byron Silich samples Donut King's new V Donut, with Guarana. It has green crystals and a gooey jelly filling.
GOING GREEN: Byron Silich samples Donut King's new V Donut, with Guarana. It has green crystals and a gooey jelly filling. John McCutcheon
Sarah Dionysius
by

SKIP the coffee and get your caffeine hit with a new combination of a donut and an energy drink in one.

Donut King Sunshine Plaza Maroochydore, has this week announced a joint venture with V Energy to produce a drink/donut hybrid.

Franchise partner, Prasana Leigh, said this latest creation was sure to be a hit with customers.

"Product innovations are a surefire way to drive foot traffic into our store, and we're confident our new V Donut will generate a positive influx of customers from our local community," she said.

"The V Energy brand is quite like our own; it is unique, cheeky, quirky and funny with a 'full-of-life' attitude and therefore, the perfect fit.

"In partnering with V Energy, the brand is satisfying an intense desire that Donut King and V Energy fans never knew they had."

The new V Donut is coated in green sugar crystals with a gooey filling and is available nationwide now.

Topics:  donut king energy drinks sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cooroy's gem set to reopen with music and dance

Cooroy's gem set to reopen with music and dance

Cooroy set to celebrate its hall reopening

Fighting to the very end was Roy's brave way

Thelast resting place of Private Roy Barr (inset) of Tewantin special World War I graves the Querrieu British Cemetery.

Noosa Diggers remembered

Eroding lake's beauty as council looks to redress damage

TAKING TOLL: Lake Weyba's Sentinel Tree is a little worse for wear after years of erosion as a plan is underway to investigate increased foreshore usage

Council to do lake foreshore landscape plan

Kevin18 a happier being

WISE WORDS: Cortney Claridge gets her copy of Kevin Rudd's memoirs from the man himself in Eumundi.

'Signing in the rain' at Eumundi

Local Partners