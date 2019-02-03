New dual venture

Nigel Maynard and Paul Spencer at the new Noosaville hyperstore.

IT'S not often you get two major national brands coming together to make one store, but that's what has happened in Noosa.

Tint A Car and Battery World have opened a combined operation in the heartland of Noosa's 'car alley' in Lionel Donovan Drive, Noosaville, offering a huge range of services both to vehicle owners and the dealers, as well as anyone who is looking for any type of battery - even solar home storage batteries, or a solar roof for your golf buggy.

And the combined business is holding a Grand Opening on Friday (9-6pm) and Saturday (9-4pm) for would-be customers to see what they can offer.

Battery World franchise manager Nigel Maynard said there would be plenty of expertise on hand to answer queries.

"'Mr Battery' Paul Spencer, probably most knowledgeable person in the country on batteries will be here,” he said.

"And we'll have solar power batteries people here, and a marine expert coming up as well.

"So we're going to have a lot of expertise on site, plus a whole lot of product.”

Battery World relocated from its Eumundi Noosa Road site, while Tint A Car was local, and finding a suitable site for the two businesses was like "finding gold”, Mr Maynard said.

But it was worth it. And the battery product range alone would benefit customers, he said.

"We do a lot with car dealers, so to have opp to be right in the hub became a no-brainer.

"That's when the idea of this 'hyperstore' was created,” Mr Maynard said.

"Tint A Car has 10 to 15 products, Battery World has 9000 products.

"We do solar panelling for vehicles, golf carts; that's the vision we had, marry two brands into the Noosa market.

"Noosa has never seen this.

"I've seen tyre companies with four battery products; we've got 41 batteries - that's just for motor bikes.

"We sell Century batteries; they're the only one left that's made in Australia. I'm proud of that - and I'm a Kiwi.”