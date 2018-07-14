New environment strategy needs you

INPUT: The council wants your ideas on Environment Strategy.

YOUR input is needed to help prepare a new Environment Strategy for Noosa Shire.

Noosa Council environment and sustainability director Kim Rawlings said the new overarching strategy would guide priorities, future direction and what's most important for the council in managing and protecting the environment.

To start the process, the council wants to hear what residents regard as the biggest environmental issues facing Noosa.

The community can comment online during July and August at Council's YourSay Noosa website.

"Council currently undertakes a wide range of environmental initiatives such as biodiversity conservation of particular species, pest management and habitat restoration,” MsRawlings said.

"We also have projects to improve our waterways and catchments. These benefit our fisheries resources, water quality and the Noosa River. Plus we are considering how we can reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and ensure sustainable living outcomes.

"The new Environment Strategy will set a clear path and help prioritise all of the existing and future environment projects, and initiatives and assist council and the community to ensure the most important environmental issues receive the focus and resources they need,” Ms Rawlings said.

"Before we draft the new Environment Strategy, we're asking residents to tell us what they think Noosa's most important local environmental issues are.

"This feedback will help determine council's future direction for looking after the local environment.”

The council is also meeting with community groups and organisations at workshops, forums and focus groups to gather their priorities and ideas.

The council aims to prepare a draft Environment Strategy and make it available for further community comment later this year.

To have your say on priorities for the Draft Environmental Strategy during July and August, visit www. yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au.